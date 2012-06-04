June 5 A Japanese government program to subsidize environmentally friendly vehicles will run out of cash in July, two months earlier than expected, due to high demand, business daily the Nikkei said.

Applications for a total of 143.1 billion yen ($1.83 billion) have been received as of Friday, the daily said.

Vehicles meeting certain fuel economy standards are eligible for subsidies at the rate of 70,000 yen for minicars and 100,000 yen for larger vehicles, the Japanese daily said.

Assuming the weekly average of 14-15 billion yen in May continues, the budgeted 274.7 billion yen will be depleted in late July, the newspaper said.

The funds may run out even sooner as sales in June and July tend to exceed those in May by 20 percent to 30 percent, it added.

Automakers and dealerships may also resort to some form of incentives, such as discounts, to keep sales from dropping after the subsidies end, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 78.2800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)