BRUSSELS Feb 17 Greece's fiscal figures for
last year may be better than expected, but still need to be
officially verified by the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
said on Monday.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the euro zone
finance ministers, Rehn also said that international inspectors
reviewing the progress of Greek reforms, that have to be
implemented in exchange for loans, could be completed in March.
This would pave the way for further loans disbursements for
Greece ahead of the large bond redemptions that Athens faces in
May.
"We now expect our mission teams to return to Athens
towards the end of this week," said Rehn. "We can conclude the
review during March," he said.