NICOSIA, Sept 14 Euro zone finance ministers
discussed on Friday if Spain should ask for financial support
after the announcement of the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme brought Madrid's borrowing costs sharply
lower.
Ministers also discussed giving Ireland better bailout
terms, setting up the permanent bailout fund ESM and a banking
union with the ECB as the single supervisor.
Below are comments from officials:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
ON SPAIN
"No-one wants Spain to ask for a full bailout - that wasn't
even discussed.
We have to respect the national sovereignty of countries. It
is up to the Spanish to request help
I am not an expert on the markets but my impression is that
we still have a bit of time."
ON EURO ZONE MOOD
"There are positive signs, even in the midst of a crisis
which is dragging on and a complicated economic situation with
most of the euro zone in recession even in the core of the euro
zone."
ON BANKING UNION
"Integrated supervision should apply to all banks
We have to go fast... There is no reason why we, the member
states, should go slowly on this.
We must not lose time in resolving the euro zone crisis
The key of returning to growth is confidence, and that means
resolving the problems of countries like Spain and Greece and
putting in place a banking union.
We must be ambitious in Europe and wasting time, not going
fast would be an error."
ECB's JOERG ASMUSSEN
ON IRELAND
"The Irish programme is well on track and the authorities
can be praised for the continued good performance of the
programme but it's crucial that they also continue to forcefully
push forward with matters at all levels and especially in
completing the financial sector reform. We all know the decision
which was taken at the last European Council concerning Ireland
and the ECB staff has been in intense discussions together with
the teams of the European Commission and the IMF with our Irish
counterparts with a view to find possible avenues for further
enhancement of the well performing programme and the talks are
ongoing .. So there is nothing that I can report on the final
outcome for this. We are under heavy time pressure.
ON BOND BUYING
"We stressed that in undertaking possible OMTs we will act
in line with our mandate. We will act independently and we will
act to eliminate unfounded fears about the reversibility of the
euro.
The market reaction to our announcement has been positive.
This is obviously welcome but it should be no reason for
complacency. We have recognised that government bond yields in
countries under pressure declined quite substantially and in
addition we have seen a flattening of the yield curve in
countries possibly concerned by OMTs and this is a sign that
investors also bought longer term bonds not included in the
OMTs.
So apparently markets see OMT as a credible backstop with
the potential to remove prevailing tail risks and indeed all
euro area countries benefited with a decrease in CDS spreads of
8 percent on average. This in turn reflects a lower perception
of tail risk for the euro area as a whole but I want to stress
that there is no time to rest.
It is up first and foremost to governments to do their
homework on the national level and on the EU level".
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SPAIN
"We discussed the latest development of the situation in
Spain. We were reassured that the fiscal target for this year
remains within reach. The Spanish minister reiterated the full
commitment of the Spanish authorities to meet their budgetary
targets as required by the revised excessive deficit procedure
authorisation, including through additional measures if needed.
He informed us that a national programme of structural
reforms would be announced by the end of this month.
The implementation of the financial sector assistance is on
track. We welcomed the adoption of the new bank resolution
framework as well as the interim recapitalisation of Bankia ..
The full recapitalisation is ongoing according to plan and is
foreseen to be concluded in November."
ON GREECE
We call on the troika and Greece to continue their
negotiations and agree on separate credible measures to close
the fiscal gap for 2013-2014
These measures should focus on the expenditure side, be of a
robust nature, and include real game changers. Once agreed they
should be implemented as quickly as possible by the Greek
government
Further swift progress is also needed on the issue of
structural reforms, privatisation and financial sector
stabilisation.
The Greek authorities are aware that over the next few weeks
they need to demonstrate very strongly delivery ...
ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI
ON OMT DECISION AND IMPACT ON MARKETS
"Perhaps there is too much emphasis on what we have done.
Many things seem to fall into place of late: progress in the
euro area governance, significant progress at national level in
pursuing the right policies in all euro area countries and now
you have a fully effective backstop mechanism that is meant to
remove to the tail risk from the euro area.
"I think it is a combination of all these elements that have
produced the positive effects that we have seen on financial
markets. We have to remember to that this is, as far as we are
concerned, monetary policy and it is meant to repair to monetary
policy transmission mechanism which in a financially fragmented
area was not functioning. So what we are seeing now are the
first signs of a more normal working but we still have a long
way to go."
IMF HEAD CHRISTINE LAGARDE
ON GREECE:
"The review process is underway and just began a week ago so
it's really premature to pass judgement on the timing issue and
on the financing.
It seems to us quite clear that Greece has already produced
a huge effort but will have to continue to do so. And the target
when it comes to achieving debt sustainability is very high, so
there are various ways to adjust: time is one and that needs to
be considered as an option.
Clearly timing is an issue worth consideration, together
with timing there is programme implementation, clearly the
financing has to be envisaged as well, so I would not regard one
component without the others."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
"The institutional decisions on the one hand about the esm
and on the other hand on ECB's bond purchases have resulted in
significant relief."
ON GREECE:
"The decision whether we pay out money to Greece will only
be made in October.
"I believe Greece has presented a very ambitious budget and
has to implement certain measures in relation to this budget. We
will give Greece the time they need for that, there will
probably be no more money though.
ON SPAIN:
"We will get a report on the amount the Spanish banks
actually need and secondly how big the progress is that they've
made.
"I don't currently expect (a Spanish bailout request) but we
would be prepared for all possible phenomena. We are well
prepared. We will discuss the implementation of the ESM. Europe
is stabilised."
"We have the instruments so that we can help. The goal is
not to get as many (countries) under a programme as possible but
to keep them stable enough so that they do not need a
programme."
ON BANKING UNION
"We need central European banking supervision that is the
same for all. Who will implement it operationally and
practically will be up for discussion. I don't want to wait
until we have an infrastructure on a European level with
thousands of civil servants, which can then oversee thousands of
banks."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
"What is very important is that Spain show markets its
commitment and determination to reform and that it will
implement the austerity measures necessary to convince markets.
Spain is on the right track, but it has to convince markets,
it has to continue on that path.
If there is any support for Spain, there will be conditions,
yes."
SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
Asked about the conditionality of a bailout for Spain, De
Guindos said:
"It is much more important to meet our public deficit
targets and comply with our program of reform than a potential
rescue."
"The fundamental question here is to establish the
conditions under which there could be an intervention of the ECB
on the secondary market. I believe that's what we will do today,
although it will be in a generic way and not directly in
relation to Spain."
Asked about the conditionality of a rescue, he said:
"Right now, the general approach is that the conditions
already existing for Spain of reducing the deficit and
implementing our program of reforms, for which we will make
strong announcements in the next few days, are the basic
question."
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN
Asked about progress on talks for direct bank
recapitalisation:
"I have spoken with my French, German and Italian colleagues
and they are understanding of the position. Of course first the
troika must finalise their work and after that we'll be actively
recruiting political support.
An arrangement which would have the direct recapitalisation
of Spanish banks and applying that directly to Ireland is
contingent on progress being made in Spain.
The other element is bilateral conversations with the
European Central Bank and that is ongoing .. I'm not prepared to
predict a time frame.
The real success of the Irish program isn't returning to the
markets because I think we are proving we can do that... The
real success is getting the economy going and getting people
back to work and that is going to take more time."
Asked what he would like to see at this meeting from Spain:
"I'd like them to set out their position because it hasn't
been clear over the summer what their position is."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"I will inform (the ministers) about the verdict of the
constitutional court and how we expect the conditions that the
court has set for the coming into force of the ESM can be
fulfilled quickly.
We have always said that once the troika report has been
presented, we will discuss the necessary consequences together
and decide but not now."
ON BANKING UNION:
"I made clear in Germany's Bundestag what the concerns are.
My concern is always that you run the danger of creating
expectations, also among financial market participants, that you
then cannot fulfil.
I don't see that there can be direct recapitalisation
through the European Stability Mechanism already by January 1.
Aside from that you have to remember even when you have a
European banking supervision, the member state in question not
only has to apply for bank recapitalisation, but also has to
agree the Memorandum of Understanding with its appropriate
macroeconomic agreements. Conditionality is not invalidated."
ON COURT RULING ON ESM:
"Any decision by the constitutional court and the ECB's
governing board is helpful to make the euro more sustainable and
of course the euro is sustainable."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER IOANNIS STOURNARAS
"The mood is slightly better since the ECB's pledge for
action, but still difficult. Greece will not be at the centre of
discussion today, but we will take stock of the situation (in
Greece)."
SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG
"There are some indications that the Greek (aid) programme
is quite far from being implemented, it is still off track. If
this is the case it would be very difficult that the IMF would
go on with the programme."