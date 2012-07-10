BRUSSELS, July 10 European Union finance
ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss options for
deeper EU economic integration. Earlier, euro zone finance
ministers agreed to grant Spain an extra year until 2014 to
reach its deficit reduction targets and set the parameters of an
aid package for the country's ailing banks.
Following are comments by EU finance ministers and officials
after Tuesday's talks:
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON SOVEREIGN GUARANTEES:
"Once a single supervisory mechanism is in place and
operational, and the ESM has adopted an instrument for direct
bank recapitalisation, there will be no need for a sovereign
guarantee for banks being recapitalised directly."
ON RECAPITALISING BANKS:
"I just underline that allowing the ESM (permanent bailout
fund) to directly recapitalise banks, once the conditions are
met, is a cornerstone of our efforts to break the vicious circle
between banks and sovereigns. Once in place this will be a
powerful tool to ease pressure on sovereigns in the euro area."
Following are earlier comments by EU finance ministers and
officials as they arrived for Tuesday's talks:
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON ADJUSTMENTS TO GREECE'S BAILOUT PROGRAMME
"It's the Troika's turn with regards to Greece and we can't
make decisions until the facts and figures are on the table. Due
to the political situation in Greece it took a while for
partners to be in place who could analyse the whole situation
with the troika.
"We have to see what was missed out on due to the elections
and the where Greece has to make adjustments. We can't shoot
from the hip, we have to evaluate the facts first and that's why
we are waiting for the Troika. We have clarified that we will
stick to the second programme in which Greece currently finds
itself.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Charlie Dunmore)