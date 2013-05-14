BRUSSELS May 14 European Union finance ministers gave the green light on Tuesday to start talks with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and three other countries on new rules for swapping bank account information, officials said.

The talks had long been opposed by EU member Austria, which was seeking to defend its own bank secrecy rules, but on Tuesday its finance minister dropped those objections. The basis of the talks with Switzerland will be the so-called EU savings tax directive.

"Ministers have adopted a negotiating mandate on (the) savings tax with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino," said one EU official, with knowledge of the talks.

By giving the European Commission the go ahead to negotiate with Switzerland, EU finance ministers hope to push for the same rules to be applied to Switzerland as would be applicable to Austria and the wider European Union. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Susan Fenton)