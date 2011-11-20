* PayPal to more than double mobile holiday transactions
By Alistair Barr
Nov 20 When it comes to holiday shopping, more
people are phoning it in, forcing retailers to embrace new ways
to connect or else lose sales.
Lowe's Companies (LOW.N), Best Buy (BBY.N) and Toys R Us
are among retailers making big changes to prepare for a wave of
holiday shoppers who will use smart phones to research
products, check rivals' prices and make purchases.
"The shopping experience is in the consumer's hands and you
can't fight where they're going," said Gihad Jawhar, vice
president of Lowes.com, the website of the second-largest
home-improvement company. "Retailers can either hop on the bus
or get left behind. We are choosing the first option."
Lowe's is issuing more than 42,000 Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones
to employees in more than 1,700 stores.
When shoppers are in Lowes stores scanning bar codes with
their phones, reading product reviews and checking prices,
employees can engage them better using iPhones to track down
similar information.
Staff can also check quickly if products are in stock or if
items are available on Lowes' website or another store nearby,
and can often match or beat a price a consumer finds elsewhere
via a smart phone.
Best Buy has 63 so-called connected stores in which
employees have been given mobile devices and are encouraged to
use their own smart phones to help shoppers research products
and check inventory.
"Employees are empowered to make the decision to match a
competitor price on the spot," a spokeswoman for Best Buy
added.
More than 40 percent of retailers this year have a policy
of at least competing with lower online prices found through
mobile comparisons. Ahead of last year's holiday season, most
retailers were still in denial about this trend, according to
research firm RSR.
The mobile shopping boom is putting billions of dollars in
sales up for grabs in an industry that is being pummeled by
lackluster economic growth and weak consumer confidence.
U.S. retail e-commerce holiday sales will rise 17 percent
to $46.7 billion in 2011, while total retail sales will grow
about 3 percent this season, eMarketer forecast on Thursday.
But mobile commerce is growing even faster.
The 300 largest U.S. mobile merchants, led by Amazon.com
Inc (AMZN.O), will generate $5.37 billion in sales through
mobile devices this year, more than double 2010, according to a
recent survey by Internet Retailer.
PEAK MOBILE SHOPPING DAY
A recent survey of shoppers by the National Retail
Federation found that 40 percent own a smart phone and more
than half of those people plan to use their device to research
products or make a purchase this holiday.
The peak day for mobile holiday shopping is expected to be
the second Sunday in December (Dec. 11 this year), according to
PayPal, the online payments business owned by eBay Inc
(EBAY.O). That's the last non-work day when orders will be
shipped in time for Christmas.
Last year on that day, total payment volume, or TPV,
transmitted by mobile devices through PayPal's system was $4.7
million. This year PayPal expects more than $10 million of TPV
on that shopping day.
"Retailers are waking up to the fact that shopping is
changing very rapidly. Some wish that weren't true -- they
would like to ban smart phones in their stores," said John
Donahoe, chief executive of eBay. "But others are embracing it.
They have got to get to where consumers are making their
decisions."
Amazon, eBay and J.C. Penney (JCP.N) are among potential
winners from the mobile shopping boom, according to Paula
Rosenblum, managing partner at RSR.
J.C. Penney launched a mobile version of its website
earlier than many traditional retailers and included
easy-to-use features such as wish lists that can be shared with
friends, Rosenblum said.
J.C. Penney has seen weak sales recently, but Rosenblum
said the long-term result of having a strong mobile offering
should be increased same-store sales growth.
"Some retailers may have done nothing in mobile and still
have rising year-over-year sales, but long-term that won't
last," Rosenblum added.
DRIVING SHOPPERS TO STORES
EBay recently launched a new version of its Red Laser app,
which lets shoppers scan bar codes and check prices at other
retailers with their smart phones. Amazon also unveiled a new
version of its Price Check app this week.
Red Laser now includes local inventory data from Milo, a
business eBay bought last year, and a PayPal mobile checkout
button. There is also a button smart phone users can tap to
pick up their holiday items at physical store locations.
Retailers including Toys R Us, the largest toy retailer in
the United States, and Best Buy have shared local inventory
data with Milo. That means shoppers using the Red Laser smart
phone app may buy something from them and end up at their
physical stores.
Unlike the Internet alone -- which has pulled more sales
out of stores -- mobile commerce can actually help
brick-and-mortar retailers get a sale, by telling shoppers
where to find the deals and items they want while they are
actually out shopping.
"That's a big deal for retailers, after so many years when
the Internet has been driving consumers away from stores," said
Cyriac Roeding, chief executive of Shopkick, which has a
location-based mobile shopping app.
Shopkick's app encourages its 2.5 million users to visit
stores by sending discounts and rewards to their smart phones
when they scan product bar codes.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Brad Dorfman, Bernard
Orr and Maureen Bavdek)