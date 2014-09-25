Sept 25 Ecommerce Alliance AG : * Says H1 revenue 44.246 million euros (year ago: 42.621 million euros) * Says EBITDA at -142 thousand euros (previous year: 253 thousand euros) * Says FY 2014 focus is on significant result improvement in the Mobile segment * Says H1 net loss 1.198 million euros (year ago: income of 0.838 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage