Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Econocom Group SA :
* Preliminary FY revenue rises 18.3 percent to 2.09 billion euros ($2.37 billion)
* Achieved revenue of 670 million euros, an increase of 13.6 percent, in the last quarter of 2014
* Confirms guidance of recurring operating profit for 2014 slightly above result reported for 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1y5DYKC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order