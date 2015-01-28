Jan 28 Econocom Group SA :

* Preliminary FY revenue rises 18.3 percent to 2.09 billion euros ($2.37 billion)

* Achieved revenue of 670 million euros, an increase of 13.6 percent, in the last quarter of 2014

* Confirms guidance of recurring operating profit for 2014 slightly above result reported for 2013