Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1Econocom Group SA :
* On Friday Econocom reported H1 current operating income of 30.6 million euros versus 25.1 million euros in H1 2013
* The company reported H1 revenue of 972.2 million euros versus 792.3 million euros in H1 2013
* Econocom confirmed its FY targets of revenue of over 2 billion euros and current operating income of 100 million euros
* Econocom said it aims to double its revenue and current operating income in 5 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)