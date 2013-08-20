HONG KONG/TOKYO Aug 21 Asia's economic miracle
looks increasingly vulnerable to the end of a decidedly earthly
phenomenon - five years of ultra-cheap financing sparked by the
U.S. monetary policy dubbed "quantitative easing".
The notion that a region associated with thrift, low debt
and high savings is vulnerable to an ebbing tide of global
credit is controversial.
But the sell-off gripping emerging foreign exchange and
equity markets this week has exposed an Asia that, despite
amassing huge currency reserves and devising policies to
insulate it from the kind of fund flight that triggered the
Asian financial crisis in 1997 and 1998, has once again become
susceptible to the rapid reversal of capital inflows.
"Some of the tailwinds that Asia has enjoyed over the past
five to 10 years are coming to an end - and in some cases are
turning into headwinds," said Andrew Swan, a portfolio manager
at Blackrock in Hong Kong who oversees roughly $2.2 billion in
Asian stocks.
Economists, bankers and investors say they caught a glimpse
of Asia's possible future in June, when regional markets
convulsed at a suggestion by Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke that the central bank of the world's largest economy
might start scaling back quantitative easing, or QE.
Those concerns have returned with a vengeance this week to
batter markets in India and Indonesia.
Having failed to dismantle politically and socially knotty
obstacles to growth, Asia has instead relied on low interest
rates and massive borrowing to keep its economies expanding,
particularly since the 2008/09 global financial crisis that
prompted the Fed to start aggressively buying bonds.
As a result, if and when QE finally ends, Asia could find
its growth targets much more costly to achieve.
"Policymakers have been so worried about trying to keep
growth going, they've eased all the kind of stimulus levers but
have done that at the expense of structural reforms," said Rob
Subbaraman, chief Asia economist at Nomura in Singapore. "That's
coming back to bite them.
Where it bites in a region as diverse as Asia varies widely.
But whether it's immigration and labour laws in Japan, the
dominance of state enterprises in China or hurdles to foreign
investment in India, each nation faces its own third rail of
reform - one that stands to revive productivity and boost
potential growth if resolved, but which has proved too
politically fraught to undertake.
AVOIDING PAINFUL REFORMS
Asia was able to avoid many such painful reforms after the
crisis of the late 1990s when the global technology boom boosted
demand for its exports. Then, when the global financial crisis
hit, strong domestic finances helped insulate the region.
Growth rates remain enviably high: the IMF projects that
developing Asia's economy will still expand by 7 percent this
year.
But exports have not recovered as smartly in the wake of the
2008/09 crisis. With Europe barely out of recession and the
United States recovering only grudgingly, growth in exports from
seven of Asia's biggest exporters - Japan, China, South Korea,
Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore - ground to a halt in
the second quarter.
Many Asian nations have instead tapped a rising tide of
cheap global funds to keep economic activity humming.
With the Fed keeping its rates at virtually zero to
resuscitate U.S. growth, global investors scoured the globe for
higher returns, helping push down Asia's borrowing costs.
In April 2012, Indonesia's government borrowed money for 10
years for a record low 3.375 percent, only about 1.8 percentage
points more than the U.S. government was paying. The same month,
Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics was
able to borrow $1 billion at 1.75 percent.
Such massive inflows of credit helped some countries keep
growth relatively strong, but Asia's private sector debt soared
to 165 percent of GDP in 2012, according to Nomura, higher than
the 127 percent level prior to Asia's financial crisis.
Borrowing by households and companies in South Korea, Hong
Kong and China, is now double the size of each country's
respective economic output.
"Asia has levered up like the rest of the world at the same
time as earnings were coming down. That's the bad part," said
Joel Kim, the Singapore-based head of Asian fixed-income at U.S.
investment management company BlackRock.
CHEAP CREDIT
The concern among economists is that all that borrowing has
not gone into profitable investments that boost productivity and
growth.
Take China. It responded to the global financial crisis by
flooding its economy with cheap credit. When the Fed cranked up
money printing, Beijing had little choice but to keep borrowing
costs low or allow its currency to rise rapidly.
The amount of credit in China's economy almost doubled
between 2008 and last year, and investment climbed to 46 percent
of GDP. Almost half of that money went into either property or
infrastructure, according to Nomura.
China's empty buildings and ghost cities are testimony to
over-investment in property and construction, but overcapacity
also plagues heavy industries such as cement, steel and coal.
Producer prices in China have consequently been falling for
16 months as growth slows. Now China appears to be gearing up
for some form of bailout of its lenders.
At the other end of the spectrum are countries such as
Indonesia and India, which didn't binge on credit, but instead
failed to take advantage of cheap money to boost the capacity of
their economies to create jobs and reduce their dependence on
imported fuel and manufactured goods.
India thus suffers from an under-investment problem. World
Bank data shows that growth in India's investment in equipment
and other physical assets, other than land, has been slowing
since 2007.
One sign of how little investment is accomplishing is that
the region's current accounts, the sum of an economy's trade
balance and its investment income, are steadily evaporating. The
overall current account surplus in Asia's 11 largest economies
dropped from 6.3 percent of aggregate GDP in 2007 to 1.6 percent
last year, according to Nomura's calculations. Japan's once
formidable surplus has dropped almost to zero and India,
Indonesia and Hong Kong have all slipped into deficit.
SHRINKING SURPLUSES
Some economists see in these shrinking surpluses a welcome
shift away from over-reliance on exports towards
consumption-driven growth - precisely the sort of rebalancing
that global policymakers were clamouring for after the last
crisis.
"In many countries that have previously relied mainly on
exports to advanced countries there is now greater role for
domestic demand," said Anoop Singh, head of the International
Monetary Fund's Asia-Pacific department in Washington.
But consumption's contribution to GDP has not risen
significantly and private-sector economists point to a worrisome
decline in the return on Asia's investment.
Asia, in short, is getting less bang for its buck. According
to HSBC, labour productivity growth in Asia, excluding Japan,
has been slipping since 2007 along with economic growth rates.
Pricier global capital poses a problem for a region still
financing its own development. The Asian Development Bank
estimates the region needs to spend $8.3 trillion, equivalent to
China's GDP, over the current decade to maintain and expand its
electricity, telecommunications, transport and water supply.
"The timetable set out by the Fed on scaling back QE comes
at a particularly bad time since the largest emerging markets -
China, India, Indonesia - are all trying to push through
much-needed and significant structural reforms," said David
Gaud, senior portfolio manager of Asian equities at Edmond de
Rothschild Asset Management in Hong Kong.
Global funds may not just stop pouring in - since February,
investors have been pulling money out of Asia-dedicated funds.
While foreign investors are still buying stocks in Japan, they
have sold at least $10 billion worth of stocks in the rest of
Asia in the past 13 weeks, according to Nomura.
That stands to squeeze companies that borrowed big when
rates were falling on the prospect of rising growth rates.
"Our debts have increased while our foreign operations have
not performed as projected, so we need to be cautious on
spending," said Adirek Sripratak, chief executive of Thailand's
Charoen Pokphand Foods, which doubled its long-term
debt last year.
It also stands to batter currencies, as India and Indonesia
are finding out this week. Asia's 53 percent rise in reserves
since the global crisis looks less comforting when compared with
the 125 percent increase the Bank for International Settlements
has measured in Asia's short-term external debt since 2008. That
means that while in 2008 Asia had $4.60 for every dollar it owed
foreigners over the next two years, it now has only $3.15.
That's where structural reforms come in.
"The key purpose is to remove structural impediments to
growth - that's what structural reform does," said Wai Ho Leong,
former Singapore trade official and senior regional economist at
Barclays in Singapore. "When the winds start picking up, you
want to make sure the sails are big enough."