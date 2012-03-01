* China Feb official and HSBC PMI improve rise
* New orders, including export orders, accelerate
* India PMI cools a bit, new orders stronger
* Taiwan PMI shows first manufacturing expansion in 9 months
By Sumanta Dey and Kevin Yao
BEIJING/BANGALORE, March 1 New factory
orders for Asia's manufacturing powerhouses perked up in
February, easing some concerns about the global economic
slowdown, purchasing managers indexes showed on Thursday.
China's factories grew more than expected in February as new
export orders for big firms bounced back, according to a
government purchasing managers index (PMI). The official PMI
rose to 51.0, above expectations of 50.7 and higher than 50.5 in
January.
Private sector PMIs on Thursday pointed to some improvements
in factory activity in China, India and Taiwan, although in
China it also showed smaller companies lagging a rebound at
larger companies.
HSBC's China PMI stood at 49.6, a shade higher than
January's reading of 48.8, but still under the 50-point
threshold demarcating expansion from contraction.
The manufacturing surveys, the first leads on factory
activity in the region, offered tentative signs of a recovery
from the slump in the final months of 2011 caused by faltering
external demand and fragile business and consumer sentiment.
However, the economic picture was far from complete.
"We're in that familiar period where business conditions
indicators are improving while the hard data is yet to reflect
that," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit Suisse
in Singapore.
Coming barely hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony offered a tempered view of the U.S.
economy, the PMIs provided markets with some respite. The
Australian dollar rallied, aided by robust domestic
economic data, as did stock markets in Asia.
Data due later on Thursday is expected to show the euro
zone's factory activity contracted in February for a seventh
straight month. A similar report on U.S. factory activity is
expected to show manufacturing picked up in February.
Other PMIs released showed Spanish factories contracting for
the tenth straight month, Poland on the dividing mark of 50, and
growth in Russia moderating.
The HSBC PMI for Taiwan, one of Asia's most open economies
which sits at the centre of many global technology chains, was
starkly optimistic. The index rose to 52.7, marking the first
expansion in factory output since May 2011, led by export
orders.
India's manufacturing sector expansion eased back from its
strongest pace in eight months for a PMI of 56.6 in February
compared with 57.5 in January. However, new orders touched a
10-month high.
Like in many countries though, official Indian data doesn't
paint such a rosy picture. Growth in gross domestic product
dropped to its slowest pace in nearly 3 years in the final
quarter of 2011, with manufacturing and mining at the fore of
the slowdown, figures showed on Wednesday.
South Korean data on Thursday showed exports for January and
February combined grew just 6.8 percent, weak enough to
underscore grim prospects for demand from debt-ridden Europe and
the anaemic nature of U.S. orders.
DIVERGENCES
The global economy has been difficult to read so far this
year. Business sentiment indicators have improved, even if some
PMIs have suggested continued contraction in activity.
Corporate earnings and forecasts have been a mixed bag.
The world's largest heavy machinery maker, Caterpillar Inc
, said on Wednesday it expects record sales and profit
this year as economic activity in China and the United States
picks up.
"In 2012 we're going to have another year of record sales
and profit," Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman said, adding he
sees revenue rising between 10 and 20 percent this year.
That said, some of Asia's big exporters have seen a slow
start to 2012. Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract
chipmaker, saw January sales fall 15.5 percent from a year
earlier. Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor by
sales, reported an 18.5 percent drop in January sales from a
year earlier.
"Our base case is that while growth is unlikely to charge
ahead in the coming months, we have hit a bottom in the business
cycle," analysts at RBS said in a note.
The dual PMI surveys for China also revealed a divergence in
export orders, with the government's new export orders sub-index
rising to 51.1 in February, the first expansion in four months
and the highest reading since May 2011.
But the HSBC PMI export sub-index slid to an eight-month
trough of 47.5, suggesting orders were shrinking.
It is not uncommon for the two to diverge. They use
differing survey samples and the government survey is only
partially seasonally adjusted -- a vital distinction given the
Chinese Lunar New Year holiday disruption to production cycles
at the start of this year.
"In the past six years, the month after Chinese New Year
always saw a rise of PMI readings. Therefore, PMI data in
January and February should be taken with a grain of salt," Ting
Lu, China economist with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong
Kong wrote in a note to clients.
China's economy posted its weakest growth in 2-1/2 years in
the December quarter. Growth for 2012 is widely expected to the
weakest in a decade.
The twin data sets suggest the vast Chinese factory sector
is slowly edging out of a trough and a hard economic landing can
be avoided. However, that has yet to be secured, signalling to
analysts that it is too early to think the government will ease
back from providing the economy with modest support.
"Deteriorating external demand is adding more downside risks
to growth in the absence of a strong comeback in domestic
demand," said Qu Hongbin, HSBC's China economist.
"We expect the People's Bank of China to step up policy
easing efforts as inflation pressures recede."
(Additional reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing in
Beijing; Jonathan Standing in Taipei; Writing by Nick Edwards
and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Neil Fullick)