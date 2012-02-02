SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australian approvals to
build new homes in December, seasonally adjusted, released by
the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted Dec Nov m/m pct Dec' 10
Private sector houses 7,513 7,500 +0.2 8,277
Total houses 7,597 7,613 -0.2 8,454
Total private dwellings 11,304 11,368 -0.6 14,437
Total dwelling units 11,443 11,304 -1.0 15,166
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -24.5
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)