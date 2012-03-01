SYDNEY, March 1 Australian approvals to build new homes in January, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted Jan Dec m/m pct Jan' 11 Private sector houses 7,508 7,516 -0.1 8,108 Total houses 7,623 7,602 +0.3 8,205 Total private dwellings 11,532 11,480 +0.5 13,357 Total dwelling units 11,729 11,621 +0.9 13,740

Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -14.6 percent.

Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.

For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au.