SYDNEY, April 2 Australian approvals to build new homes in February, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted Feb Jan m/m pct Feb' 11 Private sector houses 7,214 7,465 -3.4 8,170 Total houses 7,350 7,584 -3.1 8,338 Total private dwellings 10,599 11,485 -7.7 12,336 Total dwelling units 10,771 11,688 -7.8 12,701

Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.2 percent.

Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)