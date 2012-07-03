SYDNEY, July 3 Australian approvals to build new
homes in May, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted May Apr m/m pct May' 11
Private sector houses 7,256 6,674 +8.7 7,862
Total houses 7,321 6,716 +9.0 8,000
Total private dwellings 13,453 10,579 +27.2 12,125
Total dwelling units 13,591 10,676 +27.3 12,431
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +9.3
percent.
The statistics bureau said the large increase was driven by
a large number of private-sector projects in New South Wales,
Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 5.1 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)