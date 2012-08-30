SYDNEY, Aug 30 Australian approvals to build new
homes in July, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted Jul Jun m/m pct
Private sector houses 7,329 7,216 +1.6
Total houses 7,533 7,331 +2.8
Total private dwellings 11,068 13,503 -18.0
Total dwelling units 11,306 13,662 -17.3
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -10.6
percent.
Forecasts centred on a fall of 5.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
