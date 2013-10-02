SYDNEY, Oct 2 Australian approvals to build new homes in August, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted Aug m/m pct Private sector houses 8,115 -1.6 Total houses 8,243 -1.7 Total private dwellings 13,486 -3.6 Total dwelling units 13,687 -4.7 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +7.7 percent. Forecasts centred on a fall of 2.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)