* Australia Q1 business capex data due Thursday 0030 GMT

* All eyes on expected corporate spending plans for 2013/14

* Investment in non-mining sector in focus as mining boom peaks

* Any disappointment will bolster rate cut view, weigh on AUD

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 29 Australia's mining investment boom will peak soon and spending in the non-resource sector should stay soft, an outcome that will probably keep the door open for an official interest rate cut, figures out on Thursday are expected to show.

The latest estimates for corporate capital spending this fiscal year ending June could come in at a record A$165 billion ($158.63 billion), before slipping to A$154 billion the following year, a Reuters poll of 12 analysts showed.

The private capital expenditure (capex) report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due at 0030 GMT on Thursday.

That outcome would suggest a marked slowdown in spending growth to around 6 percent in 2012/13, from nearly 30 percent in the previous year. Expected spending for 2013/14, while subject to significant revisions, should give an early indication that investment plans will plateau, rather than fall off a cliff.

Most of the slowdown is attributed to a crest in mining investment as resource firms switch to controlling costs from expanding.

The previous ABS capex report in February showed spending by miners will likely peak around A$105.1 billion in 2012/13, before slipping to A$100.2 billion the following year.

As of April, there were 73 mining projects in the committed stage of the investment pipeline with a combined capital expenditure spend of A$268 billion over their lifespan, the government's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE)said.

BREE estimated that capex could fall by A$8 billion in 2014, followed by a much larger A$63 billion in 2015, before returning to levels not seen since 2007.

New drivers of economic growth, meanwhile, are taking time to emerge as they battle a still high local currency and an uncertain global backdrop.

"It'll be interesting to see what the non-mining side looks like," said Diana Mousina, economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"The previous release was quite pessimistic on the manufacturing side and the other selected industries looked like they were going to grow marginally but not enough to offset what's happening in the mining side. We need to see a more pronounced pick up in that area."

Highlighting the challenging environment faced by some manufacturers, Ford Motor plans to shut its two Australian auto plants in 2016, blaming a high currency and costs. That would result in a loss of 1,200 jobs directly.

Any unexpected weakness in the capex report will strengthen the market view favouring an interest rate cut and weigh on the Australian dollar, which has already slid some 8 percent this month to a 19-month low around $0.9550.

The Aussie's eye-catching slide was due in part to a resurgent U.S. dollar and also came after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this month cut its cash rate to a record low 2.75 percent from 3.0 percent.

The RBA cited benign inflation and an economy that is growing below its potential as reasons for acting and left the door open for more action.

Markets are giving a one-in-four chance of a quarter point easing at the June 4 policy meeting, but are fully priced for such a move over the next 12 months. ($1 = 1.0389 Australian dollars) (Editing by Eric Meijer)