SYDNEY, May 30 Australian private new capital expenditure fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted real terms, compared with the previous quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Below is a table of actual new capital expenditure: (in A$ bln, chain volume measures, seasonally adjusted) ASSET Q1 Q4 Q1 '12 Building structures 24.028 25.430 25.561 Equipment, plant, machinery 14.482 14.980 14.720 INDUSTRY Mining 22.232 23.699 21.705 Manufacturing 2.429 2.449 3.239 Other industries 13.849 14.261 15.337 Total 38.510 40.410 40.281 Latest estimates for business investment spending in current prices: 2012/13: A$163.0 billion (previous est: A$168.2 billion) 2013/14: A$156.5 billion (previous est: A$152.5 billion) For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)