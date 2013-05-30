SYDNEY, May 30 Australian private new capital
expenditure fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter in seasonally
adjusted real terms, compared with the previous quarter, the
Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
Below is a table of actual new capital expenditure:
(in A$ bln, chain volume measures, seasonally adjusted)
ASSET Q1 Q4 Q1 '12
Building structures 24.028 25.430 25.561
Equipment, plant, machinery 14.482 14.980 14.720
INDUSTRY
Mining 22.232 23.699 21.705
Manufacturing 2.429 2.449 3.239
Other industries 13.849 14.261 15.337
Total 38.510 40.410 40.281
Latest estimates for business investment spending in current
prices:
2012/13: A$163.0 billion (previous est: A$168.2 billion)
2013/14: A$156.5 billion (previous est: A$152.5 billion)
