SYDNEY, May 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for April, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Apr Mar yr/yr Total credit 0.3 0.2 3.1 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.5 Other personal use -0.3 0.1 -0.2 Business credit 0.2 -0.1 1.4 (Reporting by Ian Chua)