China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
SYDNEY, May 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for April, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Apr Mar yr/yr Total credit 0.3 0.2 3.1 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.5 Other personal use -0.3 0.1 -0.2 Business credit 0.2 -0.1 1.4 (Reporting by Ian Chua)
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: