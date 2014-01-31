SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for December, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Dec Nov yr/yr Total credit +0.5 +0.3 +3.9 Housing +0.6 +0.5 +5.4 Other personal use +0.2 0.0 +0.9 Business credit +0.4 0.0 +1.7 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)