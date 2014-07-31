SYDNEY, July 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for June, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Jun May yr/yr Total credit +0.7 +0.4 +5.1 Housing +0.6 +0.6 +6.4 Other personal use +0.6 -0.2 +0.7 Business credit +1.0 +0.2 +3.5 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)