SYDNEY, Nov 30 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for October, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Oct Sep yr/yr Total credit +0.7 +0.7 +6.7 Housing +0.6 +0.6 +7.5 Other personal use -0.3 0.0 0.0 Business credit +1.0 +1.1 +6.6