SYDNEY, April 29 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for March, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Mar Feb yr/yr Total credit +0.4 +0.6 +6.4 Housing +0.5 +0.5 +7.2 Other personal use -0.3 -0.2 -1.0 Business credit +0.3 +0.7 +6.5 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)