SYDNEY, June 20 Australian dwelling unit starts
for the first quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Q1 Q4 q/q pct Q1 '11
Private houses 20,306 22,032 -7.8 23,379
Total new houses 20,623 22,352 -7.7 23,806
Total private residential 30,092 34,340 -12.4 38,839
Total residential 30,623 35,033 -12.6 40,557
Annual change in new private sector houses: -13.1 percent.
Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -24.5
percent.
Annual change in private sector other residential building:
-37.7 percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)