SYDNEY May 1 Home prices across Australia's
capital cities rose further in April with gains broadening out
from the red-hot Sydney market, a headache for policy makers
considering whether to cut interest rates to new lows in the
coming week.
Figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data showed
dwelling prices across all of Australia's major cities climbed
0.8 percent in April, from March when they rose 1.4 percent.
Annual growth in prices picked up to 7.9 percent, from 7.4
percent.
Sydney has outpaced its sister cities in recent months and
boasted another solid rise of 1.0 percent in April, to be up
14.5 percent year-on-year. Sydney dwelling values are now up
40.2 percent on the trough struck in May 2012.
Yet the gains were broader in April with both Adelaide and
Hobart jumping 1.6 percent, Melbourne up 0.8 percent and
Brisbane and Perth rising 0.6 percent.
That was a marked contrast to housing outside the major
cities, where prices fell 0.4 percent in the month to be up just
1.5 percent on the year.
The scale of speculative demand for housing has unsettled
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which fears it could
ultimately push price to peaks that threaten a sharp pullback.
Regulators have already tightened their coverage of bank
lending standards for property investment and could adopt
stricter controls, such as higher capital requirements.
So far, the RBA has expressed confidence that tighter
regulation will eventually cool the housing market, which is one
reason many analysts believe it will still cut interest rates at
its May policy meeting next week.
The central bank has been on hold since trimming rates to a
record low of 2.25 percent in February.
"Since the February rate cut the Sydney and, to a lesser
extent, Melbourne housing markets have caught a second wind
which is reflected in the higher rate of capital gain as well as
the very strong auction results and rapid rate of sale for
properties sold via private treaty," said RP Data head of
research Tim Lawless.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)