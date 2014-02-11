SYDNEY, Feb 11 Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities in the fourth quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed economists had expected property prices to rise a median 3.0 percent in the quarter on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. Estimates ranged between rises of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent. HOUSE PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average +3.4 +9.3 Sydney +4.7 +13.8 Melbourne +2.6 +7.9 Brisbane +2.8 +5.7 Adelaide +2.5 +3.4 Perth +3.3 +8.7 Hobart +2.0 +4.9 Darwin +1.7 +5.0 Canberra +0.3 -0.3 For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)