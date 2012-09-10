SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian home loan commitment for July, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Owner occupied) Jul Jun m/m pct Jul' 11 Seasonally adj 44,804 45,278 -1.0 43,918 Forecasts centred on a flat outcome, a Reuters poll showed. The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes fell 1.4 percent to A$13.4 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value of loans for investment homes fell 2.7 percent to A$6.7 billion. The number of commitments to buy new homes fell 6.8 percent after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established homes fell 0.9 percent. The number of loan commitments for building homes rose 0.3 percent. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)