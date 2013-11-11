UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Nov 11 Australian home loan commitments for September, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Owner occupied) Sep Seasonally adj 51,928 Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.0 percent in home loans, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts