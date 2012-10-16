(Updates with market reaction, analyst comment)
SYDNEY Oct 16 Australia's central bank said it
cut interest rates earlier this month as a pullback in mining
investment and a darker global outlook meant domestic growth
would likely be lower than expected in the year ahead.
In minutes of the Oct. 2 meeting, where the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) lowered its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.25
percent, board members also noted that the labour market had
softened recently.
"Therefore, at this meeting, the board judged that it was
appropriate for the stance of monetary policy to be a little
more accommodative, thereby providing some additional support to
demand over the period ahead," the minutes said.
Yet, the RBA said rate cuts earlier in the year were still
working through the economy and it was too early to see the
impact of the recent slump in bulk commodity prices, including
iron ore, Australia's biggest export earner.
So far this year, the bank has eased by a total of 100 basis
points, having also cut in May and June. The minutes gave no
guidance on the chance of further cuts, though financial markets
are pricing in a real prospect of a move to 3 percent in
November.
Last week, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said there was plenty
of scope for the bank to cushion the local economy from a global
slowdown.
The Australian dollar took the minutes in its
stride, holding relatively steady at $1.0263, while interbank
futures <0#YIB:> continued to imply a two-in-three chance of a
cut in November. The market sees the cash rate falling to record
lows around 2.25-2.50 percent on a 12-month horizon.
Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank, said
he believed the RBA will cut again in November.
"Short of a nasty surprise in the CPI report next week, we
think they'll follow through. They believe the inflation outlook
gives it scope to cut rates," he said.
Indeed, the RBA said the inflation outlook was consistent
with its 2-3 percent target over the next one to two years.
The central bank reiterated that it expected mining
investments to peak a little earlier, and at a somewhat lower
level, than it previously believed.
Still, it saw mining investment continuing to underpin
growth in the coming quarters, offsetting a sluggish non-mining
sector and lower government spending.
Members also noted the local dollar remained high by
historical standards, despite the fall in commodity prices and
weaker global and domestic outlook.
On China, Australia's most valuable export market, board
members said slowing growth there had resulted in weaker demand
for steel, which in turn prompted a slide in steel and iron ore
prices.
"The Chinese authorities had announced a number of
infrastructure projects, although the additional stimulus that
this imparted was likely to be modest in the near term," the
minutes added.
Other advanced economies were growing only modestly or
contracting, RBA Board members observed.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)