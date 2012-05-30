* Retail sales fall 0.2 pct in April from March
* Construction work up in Q1, thanks to 13.3 pct jump in
engineering
* Australian dollar falls on retail sales data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 30 Australian retail sales snapped
three months of gains to drop 0.2 percent in April from the
previous month as consumers spent less at department stores and
on household goods, a disappointing result that weakened the
local currency.
But other data out on Wednesday showed construction work
rose a solid 5.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous
three-month period, all thanks to a 13.3 percent surge in
engineering.
The data highlights the divide in the economy between the
booming mining sector and struggling non-mining industries.
First-quarter GDP data due next Wednesday will add further
clarity to the picture, although it will come a day too late for
the central bank's next policy meeting on June 5.
"It shows the patchwork economy, with strong construction
data benefiting from the mining sector and weak retail numbers
hurt by the non-mining sector," said Michael Blythe, chief
economist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"We believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep
its easing bias with the next move probably in August."
The Australian dollar shed about 40 pips to a
session low around $0.9770 as investors reacted with
disappointment to the data.
Australia is enjoying a truly massive boom in resource
investment as miners rush to meet demand from the urbanizing
masses of China and India.
However, a high local dollar and subdued global growth mean
other parts of the economy are struggling. Indeed, the breakdown
of Wednesday's data showed building construction fell 5.0
percent, following a 1.2 percent decline in the previous
quarter.
A survey from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) on
Tuesday showed new home sales posted a modest bounce in April
after a very weak end to the first quarter.
"We keep hearing that Australia is one of the world's
strongest economies in aggregate. That's a redundant concept if
people on the ground aren't feeling and experiencing that, and
they haven't been for quite some time," said Harley Dale, chief
economist at HIA.
"Further interest rate cuts are required and the Reserve
Bank should just get on with the job on June 5th."
Early this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash
rate by an aggressive 50 basis points to 3.75 percent.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> are fully priced for a follow-up
25-basis-point-easing next week, and have even partially
discounted a deeper 50-basis-point-cut.
However, domestic factors appeared to have played only a
minor role in motivating markets to price in the rate cuts. The
major driver has been fears of a potential Greek exit from the
euro zone, which would deal a severe blow to the fragile global
recovery.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)