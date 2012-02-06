SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian retail turnover for December, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Dec Nov m/m pct Dec'10 Seasonally adj 20.88 20.91 -0.1 20.36 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms: A$ (billion) Q4 Q3 q/q pct Q4'10 Seasonally adj 60.77 60.54 +0.4 59.96

Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.1 pct from 0.0 pct.

Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, and an increase of 0.6 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua)