SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian retail turnover for
June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Thursday.
Retail turnover at current prices:
A$ (billion) Jun May m/m pct Jun'11
Seasonally adj 21.58 21.36 +1.0 20.49
A$ (billion) Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2'11
Seasonally adj 62.56 61.71 +1.4 60.19
Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.8 pct
from +0.5 pct.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.7 percent on the month, and
an increase of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)