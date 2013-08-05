UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, Aug 5 Australian retail turnover for June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jun May m/m pct Jun'12 Seasonally adj 21.82 21.81 0.0 21.59 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures: A$ (billion) Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2'12 Seasonally adj 65.13 65.16 0.0 63.86 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.2 pct from +0.1 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and a fall of 0.1 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources