SYDNEY May 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia slipped in April, data showed on Tuesday, but remained near their highest level in 22 months, a sign that consumers remained confident enough to splash out on big ticketed items.

Government figures showed new vehicle sales slipped 0.7 percent in April to 89,261 on a seasonally adjusted basis. In March, sales topped 89,869 -- the highest total since May 2010. That still left sales up 7.3 percent on April last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles eased 1.2 percent, but were up a whopping 30 percent for the year. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 2.6 percent in the month, while sales of other vehicles rose 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua)