VIENNA, Sept 2 Austria's unemployment rate rose to 6.9 percent in August from 6.7 percent in July, the ministry of labour and social affairs said on Monday. AUSTRIAN UNEMPLOYMENT Aug 13* July 13* Aug 12 Registered unemployed (thousands) 263.1 256.5 232.7 Percentage of workforce 6.9 6.7 6.2 Unemployment rate (EU harmonised)** 4.8 4.6 4.5 * provisional ** seasonally adjusted, EUROSTAT, last available month (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)