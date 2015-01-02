VIENNA Jan 2 Austria's labour minister on
Friday urged the government to push ahead with tax reform to
boost growth after the unemployment rate in December jumped to
its highest in at least two and a half years.
Rudolf Hundstorfer's Social Democrats want to introduce a
tax on the super-rich to help finance tax cuts for people on
lower incomes but coalition partner the People's Party opposes
such changes.
Hundstorfer listed the tax reform, a housing construction
programme and a European Union-wide 315-billion-euro
($380-billion) investment plan as crucial steps to fight
unemployment. His statement echoed comments made after previous
jumps in the jobless rate.
Data showed unemployment rose to 10.2 percent in December,
compared with 8.7 percent in November and 9.5 percent in
December 2013. Under seasonally-adjusted EU definitions, the
rate is 5.1 percent, second-lowest in the bloc after Germany.
Austria's main economic research institutes slashed their
2014 and 2015 growth forecasts for the export-dependent economy
last month as a tepid euro zone recovery and the conflict in
Ukraine tensions weigh on sentiment.
The dispute over tax reform threatens to bring down the
coalition of social democrats and conservatives should they not
agree on a package by a self-imposed March deadline.
The finance minister has said the tax reform would aim to
reduce the initial income tax rate from 36.5 percent on incomes
over 11,000 euros.
Austria's ministry of labour and social affairs provides
monthly data for the jobless rate under the national definition
that dates back consistently until March 2011, with December's
rate at its highest since then.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)