OTTAWA Oct 15 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Jean Boivin was appointed on Monday as the Canadian finance ministry's representative at G7 and G20 meetings, opening up a vacancy on the central bank's rate-setting council.

Boivin will become associate deputy minister of finance effective Oct. 25, the office of Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement.

In that job, he will represent Canada at meetings of finance officials from the Group of 20 major emerging and industrialized economies as well as at the smaller Group of Seven table, as well as at the Financial Stability Board, the G20's task force for financial regulation.

Boivin was appointed one of the Bank of Canada's deputy governors in March 2010. He was a special adviser to Governor Mark Carney in 2009-10.

Before joining the bank, he was an academic and had published widely, including a paper that he co-authored with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The bank said it will soon begin the process of finding a replacement for Boivin on its six-member governing council, which sets monetary policy.