LISBON Dec 9 The Bank of Portugal forecast on
Thursday that the economy should grow 1.7 percent in 2016 after
1.6 percent this year, but warned that the projections are
especially uncertain as the country awaits budget plans from the
new government.
The central bank's winter bulletin provided its first
projections for the economy after nearly two months of political
undertainty which resulted in a Socialist government coming to
power in November which has not yet presented a 2016 budget.
"Uncertainty is higher than normal," the bulletin said.
"Information about the budget plans that will be implemented in
coming years is still unknown."
The Socialist government, which will rule with the support
of the far left Communists and Left Bloc in parliament, has said
it will only complete a draft budget for 2016 in early January.
Many economists fear that the new government could water
down attempts to cut the budget deficit as it moves to end the
harsh austerity of recents years. Still, the Socialists have
promised to stick to European budget goals.
