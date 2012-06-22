BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgium's housing market may
be overvalued and its insurance sector is struggling to make a
profit on life policies, but the situation is not so acute as to
warrant intervention, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Belgian house prices have roughly doubled in the past
decade, without the correction seen in the neighbouring
Netherlands and far removed from the property crashes that have
crippled Ireland and Spain. Belgian mortgage loans have swelled
to some 170 billion euros ($214 billion) from 100 billion euros
in 2006.
On one measure - the ratio between household disposible
income and average mortgage loan repayments - prices in Belgium,
the euro zone's sixth largest economy, may be overvalued by 15
percent.
"There are indications of overvaluation," said Belgian
central bank board member Mathias Dewatripont, who oversees
financial stability. "There is no reason to panic, but one must
be vigilant."
However, there are few indications that Belgians have too
great a debt burden or that loan defaults are increasing.
The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP)
had risen to about 55 percent about 35 percent a decade ago, but
this was well below the euro zone average of 65 percent,
a cc ording to the central bank report.
Belgian households are also weathly, with assets equivalent
to more than twice the nation's gross domestic product (GDP),
higher than in all the major euro zone economies.
The average loan-to-value ratio of homes had also declined
to below 65 percent now from almost 80 percent a decade ago,
showing households less stretched by mortgage debt.
There was no sign of a pick-up in bad loans, with the
proportion facing payment defaults after five years around 3.5
percent. The trend had not changed since the crisis of
2008-2009.
The central bank, which oversees Belgium's financial sector,
said that banks faced a tough environment and needed to adhere
to stricter capital ratios. Belgian banks as a whole made a net
loss of 0.4 billion euros in 2011, against a net profit of 5.6
billion euros in 2010.
Write-offs, notably related to Greece, had a large impact on
Belgian banks. Belgium's insurance sector, which includes Ageas
, made a net loss of 0.9 billion euros.
The central bank expressed concern that very low interest
rates made it hard for companies to make a profit on life
insurance policies offering guaranteed returns.
Belgian insurers had sharply increased their holdings of
Belgian sovereign debt since 2008. Ten-year Belgian government
bonds yields were around 3.3 percent on Friday, just off
euro-era lows of below 3 percent and compared with a typical
pre-crisis return of at least 4 percent.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)