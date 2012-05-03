By Ronald Grover
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. May 2 U.S. and European
politicians are squabbling over austerity measures to resolve
deep-seated economic problems, but instead need to set aside
entrenched views and take a longer-term approach to find real
solutions, former President Bill Clinton told a financial
conference.
In Europe, the key to battling its economic malaise is in
taking the long view: promoting growth instead of a current plan
to pare debt by cutting spending and raising taxes, Clinton told
the Milken Institute Global Conference.
"The prescription of austerity continues to be pushed in the
face of evidence that it won't work," said the president who
held office before George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He called on
leaders in both Europe and the United States to work on a
strategy "of what would work in a five-year period, a 10-year
period, instead of three or six months."
U.S. politicians similarly are hunkering down in
ideological positions to either cut spending or tax high-wealth
individuals, neither of which "has a chance of working without
creating jobs."
"We're about to have a presidential race and 70 percent of
what Americans will hear won't make a lick of sense as a
strategy for what can actually be done to make a difference," he
said.
Clinton, whose foundation works in foreign countries on
health, environmental and other issues, compared the current
U.S. political impasse to two meetings he attended in Brazil on
whether to continue destroying the rain forest or promote
alternative energy use.
"Not one person screamed at another, no one called each
other names," he said. "They recognized that no one is perfect
but that these were all highly intelligent individuals who had
come together to solve a problem."
He chided what he called "separatists" in Washington who see
government involvement in any program as "a secret plan by
government to take away something from them."
"They've confused liberals and conservatives with
communitarians and separatists," said Clinton, who said Silicon
Valley is again creating new jobs because of what he called
"creative networks of cooperation" dedicating to solving shared
problems.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Eric Walsh)