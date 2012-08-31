SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's economy grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, slightly below expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the median forecast of 43 analysts polled by Reuters.

The world's sixth-largest economy grew 0.5 percent in the second quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was below expectations of 0.7 percent growth, according to the poll.