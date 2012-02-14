LONDON Feb 14 Britain's top-notch credit
rating is expected to survive the threat of a downgrade because
of the government's resolve to erase a huge budget deficit and
the central bank's ability to print money.
Together these are seen keeping the country credible with
investors even though it faces large risks to growth.
Rating agency Moody's slapped a negative outlook on
Britain's triple-A rating late on Monday, saying the
neighbouring euro zone crisis is intertwined with the country's
fortunes and its economy and finances are too weak to cope with
a major shock.
Economists and analysts said on Tuesday, however, that
Britain was strong enough to get through without a downgrade. A
Reuters snap poll of 10 economists taken after Moody's
announcement gave only a median 27.5 percent chance that Britain
would lose its triple-A standing. [ID:nL5E8DE21I]
Moody's issues a negative outlook if there is a one in three
chance of a downgrade.
The warning, however, will stain the Conservative-led
coalition government's economic record and a fuel the ongoing
debate over whether a different policy mix to bring the economy
back on the recovery track.
But while a downgrade would come as a major blow finance
minister George Osborne, who has vowed to erase the budget
deficit within five years, many economists doubt that it would
significantly drive up borrowing costs for the country.
"We do not expect the UK to be downgraded, but believe such
an event would still not affect the draw of the gilt market,"
said Nomura economist Philip Rush.
Britain's recovery from the steep slump in 2008/2009 has
been weak. Unemployment -- already at a 17-year high -- is set
to rise further, and Bank of England governor Mervyn King has
warned the way back to growth would be long and arduous.
But still, Britain is enjoying near record-low borrowing
costs as investors view its bonds as a relative safe haven in
the global debt storm despite a deficit worse than that of
France, which saw its AAA-rating stripped by Standard & Poor's
at the end of last year.
Britain, which has already had to give up on balancing the
books by the time of the next election in 2015, is aiming for a
budget deficit of 8.4 percent of national economic output in the
2011/12 fiscal year, falling to 7.6 percent in 2012/13.
In contrast, France is hoping to run a budget deficit of
about 4.5 percent of national economic output this year, while
the United States is seen posting a deficit of 6.2 percent.
SAFE HAVEN
There are several crucial factors why Britain is seen as
safer than most. The average maturity of its debt -- which
dictates when the government has to reimburse investors -- is 14
years, much longer than many nations, according to the Britain's
Debt Management Office, giving it a lot of breathing space.
And the central bank has just embarked on another 50 billion
pounds round of quantitative easing purchases. "The Bank of
England is still there as the buyer of last resort and it is
still buying more gilts than the DMO is issuing," said Monument
Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.
Moody's itself noted the Bank of England's key role in
safeguarding investors' trust as well as the limited risk of not
finding buyers for its debt.
"The UK has the lowest refinancing risk of all the large AAA
economies, based on the average maturity of the UK's debt stock,
... its large domestic investor base, and the willingness and
ability of its central bank to undertake accommodative monetary
policy," Moody's said.
Politically, nonetheless, the loss of the top-rating would
be a big blow for a government that has pinned its fortunes on
reviving Britain's economy by rapidly reducing a record budget
deficit and safeguarding its top-notch credit rating.
Both of those goals now look to be in danger.
Finance minister Osborne, committed to slashing spending by
about a fifth across government departments before the next
election in 2015, faces the increasingly tough task of pushing
through cuts while steering Britain away from a slump.
Treasury sources indicate that the credit rating must be
protected at all costs, a sign that Osborne could even pledge to
make further cuts if needed to keep financial markets on side.
"The government will stick to its plan to meet its fiscal
mandate," one source said.
But sources say there are also senior Treasury officials who
worry that the rating is at risk and that the government will
struggle to deliver its cuts agenda, given its ambition, because
of the danger of a prolonged economic stagnation. Officials also
worry critics will now be able to label the coalition's economic
policy a failure and that voters could respond.
The opposition Labour party, in desperate need of a boost to
stand a real chance of election victory in 2015, seized on
Moody's move to accuse the Conservatives of putting the economy
at risk. "My policy has been consistently not to say you should
set your economic policy by what the credit ratings agencies
say," said Labour's finance spokesman - and former cabinet
