By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 California's summer
vacation from its state budget woes didn't last long.
California's latest monthly revenue report shows revenue
weaker than expected even before the stock market, a key
source of revenue for the state, began sliding in response to
Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt, anxiety about
Europe's finances and the risk of the U.S. economy slipping
back into recession.
For officials in California's capital, underwhelming July
revenue and Wall Street's hard times suggest they will have to
draw up plans for cutting more spending early next year.
Beyond Sacramento, if revenue swoons in coming months, it
will assure renewed headlines of how the government of the
most populous U.S. state is facing yet another budget
shortfall.
Californians, and the state's bond investors, should brace
themselves for that in light of how a choppy stock market can
hurt the state's revenue, said Neil Hokanson of Hokanson
Associates, a family wealth manager in Solana Beach,
California.
California is like a household where one spouse is a sales
person, Hokanson said, noting: "It has good years and it has
bad years."
LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER BAD YEAR
This year was supposed to be a not-so-bad year for
California, with revenue improving after a few years of
declines sparked by the housing crash, recession and plunge in
stock prices following the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.
Governor Jerry Brown and state lawmakers closed a roughly
$10 billion deficit in June with a plan that balanced
California's books with spending cuts, deferred payments, some
fees and, most important, the assumption that an additional $4
billion in revenue would flow into state coffers.
The money would be generated by the state's gradual
economic recovery and wealthy taxpayers who pay the bulk of
personal income taxes, the state's most important revenue
source, as their capital gains increase with the stock market
extending its climb from its March 2009 low.
That plan may soon need to be revised.
Even before volatility struck the stock market this month,
California's revenue was not meeting expectations: July
revenue was $538.8 million, or 10.3 percent below its
projected level in the state's recently enacted budget, the
state controller said on Tuesday.
'HEADLINE RISK' RETURNS
A new budget shortfall in California will rattle many
investors in the U.S. municipal debt market, where the state's
finances are closely watched, given how much debt it sells.
Some will steer clear of California's general obligation
debt as lawmakers resume their perennial partisan fight over
balancing the state's books, which routinely drags on for
months and past deadlines for having spending plans in place.
Many bond investors will, however, look beyond "headline
risk" and snap up the state's tax-exempt general obligation
debt. It has sold briskly in recent years, thanks to high
yields and talk of tax hikes in Washington and Sacramento.
"California has found equilibrium in the bond market ...
precisely because investors are yield starved and because they
expect taxes to go up," Hokanson said.
Additionally, investors have been reassured by California
debt's top priority in terms of state payments.
"There is a high degree of confidence the State of
California is going to be here by next week," said Bill
Mullally, president of broker-dealer Alamo Capital in Walnut
Creek, California.
The prospect of another California budget gap is for now
of small concern to clients of Brian Berberet at investment
advisory firm Carrick Bend Advisors in San Mateo, California.
He said they're focused instead on the national economy and
European debt issues and how they could escalate.
"It pales in comparison," Berberet said. "There are so
many other things that are top of mind."
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Jan Paschal)