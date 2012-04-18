By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 18
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 California lawmakers
said on Wednesday they won't rush a decision on whether to
approve a bond sale to begin building a high-speed rail system,
adding they could sideline the issue until after they conclude
state budget talks.
The Democrat-led Legislature faces a mid-June deadline to
approve a budget for the fiscal year beginning in July while
Governor Jerry Brown has urged lawmakers to give the nod to a
bond sale for the planned rail system quickly.
The 74-year-old Democrat sees the system as an important
infrastructure project that will help the most populous U.S.
state pare its double-digit unemployment rate and add a new mode
of transportation for its growing population that links its
far-flung urban areas.
Additionally, the speedy sale of the first chunk of the
nearly $10 billion in bonds approved by voters in 2008 would
lock in federal matching funds to break ground on the rail
project, whose latest cost estimate is $68.4 billion.
But after a bruising report by the state's budget watchdog
on the planned system on Tuesday, lawmakers said they should not
rush a decision on selling state debt for the project.
"Everybody wants more time on it whether they support it or
if they're against it," said Republican state Senator Doug
LaMalfa, a prominent critic of the project.
Senator Joe Simitian, a Democrat who heads a subcommittee
overseeing the planned rail system, added that, "We need to take
the time to get our questions asked and answered."
"I don't think this is something we should try to come to a
conclusion on in the next eight to 10 weeks," Simitian added.
California's planned rail system is coming in for yet more
scrutiny in the legislature following the report released on
Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.
The report urged lawmakers to not approve Brown's budget
proposals to provide more funds for the project, noting that the
California High-Speed Rail Authority has "not made a strong
enough case for going forward with the project at this time."
That conclusion follows the authority earlier this month
slashing its cost estimate for the project by some $30 billion
and rewriting its business plan to address concerns voiced by
lawmakers regarding where the rail system's lines would run.
Lawmakers have also questioned the planned system's
ridership estimates and whether its trains will be able to
travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco in under three
hours as projected.
And with California facing the prospect of a budget gap
growing by $1 billion or more above the $9.2 billion deficit
projected by Brown's administration in January, many in the
legislature are concerned about committing to a pricey project.
That concern is growing as Republicans in Congress rally
against California's rail project.
Addressing their concerns has fallen to Dan Richard, a Brown
appointee to the High-Speed Rail Authority's board who is trying
gain lawmakers' confidence after his predecessor as its chairman
stepped down and its chief executive resigned. Richard at the
same time aims to build the system faster, better and cheaper
than previously proposed.
Lawmakers said Richard's job was made more challenging by
the Legislative Analyst's Office, whose report said funding
beyond proceeds from state debt and an initial $3.5 billion from
the federal government for the system is "highly speculative."
"Given the federal government's current financial situation
and the current focus in Washington on reducing federal
spending, it is uncertain if any further funding for the
high-speed rail program will become available," the report said.
"In other words, it remains uncertain at this time whether or
not the state will receive the necessary funds to complete the
project."
The report added that, "We recommend the Legislature not
approve the Governor's various budget proposals to provide
additional funding for the project."
(Editing by Diane Craft)