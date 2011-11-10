Nov 10 California's revenue in October came in $810.5 million below its projected level in the state budget, increasing pressure on its leaders to impose more spending cuts to keep the state's books balanced, the state controller said on Thursday.

"October's poor revenues capped a very disappointing first four months of the fiscal year," State Controller John Chiang said in a statement. "Unless revenues and expenditures begin to track with projections, the State will face increasing cash pressure in the months ahead."

(Reporting by Jim Christie)