* Overall capacity use falls to 78.4 pct from 78.9 pct

* Manufacturing rate drops to 78.8 pct from 79.6 pct

* Automakers cut production after tsunami

* Economists see downturn as temporary (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canadian industrial capacity use fell in the second quarter after seven consecutive gains as the Japanese tsunami cut the supply of parts needed to make cars, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The Japan disaster as well as wildfires in the Western province of Alberta caused the economy to shrink by 0.4 percent, annualized, in the second quarter, and the data on industrial capacity utilization rates provided further proof of the cutback in activity.

Industries operated at 78.4 percent of their potential output in the period, down from 78.9 percent in the first quarter, revised down from 79 percent previously.

Markets had expected a 78 percent capacity utilization rate, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Canada estimated in July that the economy was operating at slightly less than 1 percent below capacity in the second quarter, saying some indicators suggest "significant" excess capacity.

Economists reacted to the data the same way they did to the second-quarter downturn in GDP, saying that it would likely soon be reversed.

"This drop in capacity used was consistent with the pull-back in manufacturing output in the second quarter and was widely expected," said John Clinkard, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Canada.

"Moreover, given evidence that the effect of supply chain disruptions has dissipated, a pickup in manufacturing and also in oil and gas extraction should contribute to a moderate increase in overall capacity use in the third quarter."

The overall capacity use rate remained higher than in the 2008-10 period but below the 80 to 90 percent rates recorded between 1993 and 2007.

In manufacturing industries specifically, the capacity use rate declined to 78.8 percent from 79.6 percent.

Production at Canadian motor vehicle plants slowed sharply in April following the disaster in Japan, and continued to decline slightly in May. Output recovered in June but not fully.

As a result, capacity use in the transportation equipment industry plunged 4.5 percentage points to 79.6 percent. Capacity use fell in 15 of 21 industries, and other major contributors to the decline were beverage and tobacco products, chemicals and nonmetallic mineral products.

Outside of the manufacturing sector, forestry and logging as well as oil and gas extraction recorded the biggest declines. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; editing by Peter Galloway)