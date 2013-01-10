FOREX-Dollar rises modestly on rate hike bets, European worries
* Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* New home prices rise 0.1 pct vs forecast 0.2 pct gain
* Toronto-Oshawa contributes most to gain
* Vancouver posts big price drop in month
OTTAWA, Jan 10 Prices of new homes in Canada rose 0.1 percent in November from October on strength in Toronto, the country's biggest city, continuing an advance in prices that began in mid-2009, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts had expected a 0.2 percent gain in the new housing price index following a 0.2 percent increase in October.
New home prices in the combined Toronto-Oshawa region contributed the most to the November gain, climbing 0.3 percent.
The biggest declines were in the west coast cities of Vancouver and Victoria, where new home prices fell 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
Overall, new housing prices rose in 13 of the metropolitan areas surveyed in November, were unchanged in four areas, and fell in four.
Prices increased by 2.2 percent from November 2011, just below a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase in the previous month.
The Canadian government, which tightened mortgage rules in July, and the Bank of Canada have long expressed concerns the housing market may overheat. Ottawa says it is too soon to judge the full effect of the new rules.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause for concern.
* Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Markets awaits U.S. February payrolls data on Friday * Holdings of biggest gold ETF fall again on Monday * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices, adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 Gold hit the lowest level in more than four weeks on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month weighed, though moves were muted a
OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.