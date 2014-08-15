TORONTO Aug 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in July from June, notching the sixth straight monthly increase after a slow winter and taking sales to their highest level since March 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from June. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.2 percent from July 2013.

CREA's home price index rose 5.3 percent from July 2013, a slight deceleration from June's 5.4 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)