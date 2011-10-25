DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's on Tuesday released its Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller home price index for August.
NOT SEASONALLY SEASONALLY
ADJUSTED ADJUSTED
---------------- ----------------
Aug/ Aug/
July Year July Year
Level Chng Chnge Level Chng Chng
----- ---- ---- ---- ----- ----- Composite-10 156.36 0.2% -3.5% 153.74 -0.2% -3.5% Composite-20 142.84 0.2% -3.8% 140.56 0.0% -3.8%
Aug/July July/June
------- -------- METRO AREA NSA SA NSA SA Y/Y ---------------------------------------------------------------- Atlanta -2.4% -1.7% 0.2% -1.6% -6.3% Boston -0.1% 0.2% 0.8% 0.1% -1.7% Charlotte 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% -0.3% -3.4% Chicago 1.4% 0.4% 1.9% 0.3% -5.8% Cleveland 0.3% -0.4% 0.9% 0.0% -4.8% Dallas 0.2% 0.2% 0.9% 0.2% -1.9% Denver 0.4% -0.3% 0.0% -0.5% -1.6% Detroit 1.4% -0.1% 4.3% 2.5% 2.7% Las Vegas -0.3% -0.9% -0.2% -0.8% -5.8% Los Angeles -0.4% -0.7% 0.2% -0.7% -3.5% Miami -0.3% -0.6% 1.2% 0.0% -4.6% Minneapolis 0.4% 0.2% 2.7% 0.1% -8.5% New York 0.4% -0.1% 1.2% 0.4% -3.4% Phoenix -0.1% -0.8% -0.1% -1.1% -7.7% Portland 0.1% -0.1% 1.0% 0.1% -7.6% San Diego -0.2% -0.4% 0.1% -0.9% -5.5% San Francisco -0.1% -0.7% 0.3% -0.9% -5.3% Seattle -0.3% -0.5% 0.1% -0.3% -6.1% Tampa -0.1% -0.3% 0.8% -0.3% -5.8% Washington 1.6% 1.0% 1.8% 1.0% 0.3%
Source: Standard & Poor's
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports